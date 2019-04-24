Indians take 3-game slide into matchup with Marlins

Miami Marlins (7-16, fifth in the NL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (12-10, second in the NL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Indians are 6-4 on their home turf. Cleveland has slugged .321, last in the majors. Carlos Santana leads the club with a .478 slugging percentage, including six extra-base hits.

The Marlins are 2-5 on the road. Miami is slugging .330 as a unit. Jorge Alfaro leads the team with a slugging percentage of .491. The Marlins won the last meeting 3-1. Pablo Lopez earned his second victory and Alfaro went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Miami. Neil Ramirez took his first loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonys Martin leads the Indians with three home runs and is batting .253. Tyler Naquin is 6-for-35 with a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Alfaro leads the Marlins with four home runs and has seven RBIs. Brian Anderson is 12-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 4-6, .223 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .217 batting average, 3.88 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Carlos Carrasco: day-to-day (knee), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Marlins Injuries: Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Brice: 10-day IL (gastroenteritis), Garrett Cooper: 10-day IL (calf).

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.