In honor of his mother, DeAngelo Williams covers cost for 500 mammograms

(WSVN) - Former NFL football player DeAngelo Williams is giving back to the community in honor of his late mother.

A Today Show article from 2015 resurfaced recently as Breast Cancer Awareness Month began, stating the former Pittsburgh Steelers running back covered the cost of 53 mammograms but his foundations states the information is outdated.

The DeAngelo Williams Foundation took to Facebook on Wednesday night to announce they have covered the cost of 500 mammograms.

Williams’ mother Sandra Hill died from breast cancer at the age of 53 in 2014 and four of his aunts also died from the disease before the age of 50.

