(WSVN) - A college football fan has become an internet sensation after being caught and “Coldplayed.”

Little did diehard Tennessee Volunteers fan Jeff Comeaux expect he would go viral for his reactions at last weekend’s game against Georgia.

When the cameras weren’t on the game, they were on him, showing his expressive reactions late in the game.

Comeaux said the footage caught everyone’s attention — including his boss and co-workers.

“I got to a point to where I was like, ‘You know, what the best thing to do is, I’m just gonna call in sick today,’ and I got Coldplayed. And then, I’m all over national TV,” he said. “But then my guys at work and all of them, some guy stands up and points right at me and goes, ‘That’s the guy!’ I was like, ‘whoa,’ like I robbed the bank or something. I’m like, ‘Man, what did I do?'”

While Tennessee lost the game in overtime, Comeaux won over a lot of fans with his love of the game.

