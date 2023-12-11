HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - In the world of horse racing, the spotlight is usually reserved for the jockey in the saddle, but for Brittany Vanden Burg and her husband, Chris Emigh, the roles have intertwined in a unique partnership that has set them on a path to conquer some of the most prestigious races in the sport.

“We’ve always thought the same,” shared Vanden Burg, now a horse trainer, reflecting on their shared vision for each of the 24 horses under their care. Her husband, Chris Emigh, a luminary jockey with over 4,400 career wins, mainly takes the reins in the races.

“She doesn’t like to lose, so every time I know we don’t win, you can tell she’s not happy,” Emigh remarked, shedding light on their competitive drive. “You’ll know she’s upset, but she calms down.”

The union of Vanden Burg, a former barrel racer on the pro rodeo circuit, and Emigh, once a professional bull rider, initially faced challenges when they transitioned to working together on the track.

“When we first started, it was a little difficult,” Emigh admitted. “We were always on each other. And then, you know, winning and losing, it’s so hard. I’ve kind of helped her because I’ve won a lot but also lost a lot, so I had to teach her, you have to let it go.”

Now, as they prepare for the upcoming challenges, including the Pegasus World Cup and the Florida Derby Race Day at Gulfstream Park, the couple’s synergy is evident. Vanden Burg observes Emigh during races, interpreting his hand movements and facial expressions to gauge the readiness of their horses.

Emigh, who is in the later stages of his riding career, acknowledges the ongoing learning process.

“Before, I would just jump on a horse in the post-break and ride him,” he explained. “Now, I show for [Brittany]. I actually know them so much better, and it has helped me understand their personalities. I thought I didn’t need to know all that, but it does help a lot.”

With their eyes set on victory at the Pegasus World Cup and the Florida Derby Race Day, this dynamic duo is set to leave a memorable mark on the rich tapestry of horse racing, showcasing the power of collaboration on the track.

