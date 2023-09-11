MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A University of Miami football player is on the road to recovery a day after after he collapsed on the field during a game at Hard Rock Stadium.

A picture taken at Jackson Memorial Hospital showed Kamren Kinchens smiling and holding up the “U” in his bed with his mother standing by his side.

The 20-year-old All-America safety thanked everyone for their prayers in a message posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Kinchens appeared to be in good spirits a day after a scary hit during a home game pitting the Hurricanes against Texas A&M.

It happened during the fourth quarter as Kinchens was attempting to tackle Aggies receiver Ainias Smith.

The team’s medical staff quickly rushed to the field.

As Kinchens’ teammates embraced, fans crossed their fingers and players took a knee until he was loaded onto a stretcher and taken off the field.

He was airlifted to JMH where he received further treatment and a full evaluation.

An outpouring of support followed — from loved ones and the college sports community, including Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal, who also rushed to be by his side.

The Hurricanes went on to win the game 48-33.

Speaking with reporters after the game, Kinchens’ teammates expressed their love for their fellow ‘Cane.

“I just pray he’s OK. I mean, I’m going to hop on FaceTime whenever he gets OK and just let him know that we love him, we’ve been praying for him and that we’re here for him,” said Hurricanes wide receiver Xavier Restrepo.

UM officials confirmed Kinchens was released from the hospital Sunday morning. As of late Sunday night, the exact nature of his injury is unknown.

