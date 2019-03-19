Hurricanes kick off Spring football practice with new head coach

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The University of Miami football team held their first Spring practice with new head coach Manny Diaz.

The first of 12 Spring practices comes five months ahead of the 2019 football season.

The practice was held on Tuesday morning in the team’s indoor facility due to weather conditions.

Head coach Manny Diaz still faces the challenge of finding his quarterback for the season.

The team is currently waiting the status of sophomore transfer quarterback Tate Martell, but it didn’t get in the way of Diaz’s excitement.

“Honestly, you’re always excited the first day of practice because you finally get to be a football coach. We do a lot of things other than football and today there is a football team out there and we got to coach them, so that part was super exciting,” said Diaz. “The fact of coming in as a head coach, that just adds a little bit of more excitement but I think there’s not a guy on our staff that wasn’t jumping out of bed this morning to get here.”

Former players Jonathan “Jon” Beason and Greg Olsen were also in attendance for the first practice of the team.

