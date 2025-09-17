MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The No. 4 University of Miami Hurricanes take the field against the University of Florida Gators on Saturday night in one of college football’s most anticipated rivalry matchups.

Miami enters the game undefeated and ranked fourth in the nation, led by quarterback Carson Beck, a Heisman hopeful known for both his arm and his ability to run.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium and will be broadcast on ABC Miami Channel 18.

Fans can get an early start with ESPN’s “College GameDay” broadcasting live from Coral Gables, beginning at 9 a.m. after the pit opens at 6:30 a.m.

7News will also carry its own pregame coverage with “We Got U Covered” at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, leading fans right into the action.

