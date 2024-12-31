MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — There are several unknowns for the Miami Dolphins entering their regular-season finale, beginning with their starting quarterback.

Coach Mike McDaniel said the Dolphins are in a “gray area” with Tua Tagovailoa after the quarterback was scratched ahead of Sunday’s win at Cleveland because of a hip injury.

Tagovailoa’s body didn’t respond the way the team had hoped with the injury sustained in Week 15 against Houston, McDaniel said, and he doesn’t know about the starter’s availability the rest of the season.

“Where does that leave us? Firmly in the unknown,” McDaniel said Monday. He added that Tagovailoa playing against Cleveland wouldn’t have been safe.

“It was not safe at all,” McDaniel said, “based upon a litany of things that his body was vulnerable to as well as his inability to avoid and move within the pocket … just leaving him really unprotected is the way that I would say, both on impact and the ability to avoid impact.”

This is for certain: If the Dolphins beat the New York Jets on Sunday and Kansas City wins at Denver, Miami is in the playoffs after starting the season 2-6. But that Chiefs win likely will have to happen without Patrick Mahomes and many other Kansas City starters, who are expected to rest.

Either way, McDaniel said his team’s focus is squarely on the Jets.

“It’s a very clear message to the team that we’ve been afforded the opportunity to execute upon,” he said. “When you dig a hole within the season that you have to get yourself out of, and then you’re faced with the reality that you need to take care of business and you need some help, you learn quickly that any time spent on the help is not benefitting the desired goal.”

Tyler “Snoop” Huntley will get more practice reps than Tagovailoa this week, and McDaniel is preparing game plans for both contingencies.

Huntley gave McDaniel confidence in his ability to lead the team with a solid performance against Cleveland.

In his fourth start this season, Huntley completed 22 of 26 passes for 225 yards passing with one rushing touchdown and one throwing. It was by far his best start for the Dolphins after being signed earlier this season when Tagovailoa went on injured reserve with a concussion.

“I do feel good,” Huntley said after the game. “I actually feel more comfortable with these plays. So yeah, a couple weeks in the office deﬁnitely makes a difference.”

What’s working

Miami’s defense didn’t allow a touchdown for the second time this season and forced two turnovers. Tyrel Dodson filled in for injured Mike linebacker Anthony Walker Jr., and the Dolphins’ midseason pickup intercepted Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the second. Da’Shawn Hand recovered a strip-sack fumble of Thompson-Robinson in the third. Miami also did not allow Cleveland to convert a fourth down in four tries.

What needs help

It’s hard to imagine the Dolphins repeating Sunday’s success against a team with more than Cleveland’s three wins if they don’t clean up the penalties. Miami has been heavily penalized all season and was flagged 11 times in the matchup, with five accepted against the offense.

Stock up

Huntley. He was the first Miami player since Jay Fiedler in 2003 to have both a passing and rushing TD with 225-plus yards, while completing 80% of his passes without an interception. The comfort that Huntley displayed was evident to his teammates.

“Today’s game showed he can throw the ball on time, he can read defenses and he can also make plays with his feet,” Tyreek Hill said. “Him being able to do all that, and then also come into the locker room at halftime and then talk to the whole entire offense, telling us to pick it up a notch, shows the growth and just him ﬁrst getting here and now. I was really impressed by that.”

Stock down

The running backs. De’Von Achane, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson all saw carries, but Miami managed only 74 yards on 2.7 yards per carry. The Dolphins’ leading rusher on Sunday was Huntley, who had 52 yards on seven attempts including his rushing TD.

Injuries

LT Terron Armstead appeared to reaggravate the knee injury he has played through all season and couldn’t get past the second quarter. McDaniel said Monday that Armstead will “see what he can do” to play, but the team is preparing for rookie Patrick Paul to start. … WR Jaylen Waddle (knee) did not play because of a risk of reaggravating his injury, but McDaniel said he was optimistic about his availability this week.

Key number

.500 — The Dolphins got to 8-8 with Sunday’s win, their first time being .500 or better since starting the season 1-1.

Next steps

The Dolphins will try to sweep the Jets for the second straight season when they play in New York on Sunday. They may have an eye on the Chiefs, who play at Denver during the same 4:25 p.m. EST window.

