Hundreds to take part in Dolphins Challenge Cancer to raise money for cancer center

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of bicyclists will ride at Hard Rock Stadium during the annual Dolphins Challenge Cancer event this weekend to raise money for a local cancer center.

Whether participants decide to ride, run or walk, the 5K will raise money for the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The annual event has raised more than $40 million for the center, but the Dolphins decided to add on to the amount. Last November, they pledged to raise $75 million to go towards more resources for the center.

The money could help people like Johanna Torres, a former cheerleader for the Miami Dolphins and cancer survivor.

Torres was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer in September. She said her doctors at Sylvester gave her the best care, despite the pandemic.

“It’s already so hard to not have somebody, a loved one that knows you personally, there with you and having to wear a mask and not being able to see each other’s faces,” Torres said, “but being able to feel that compassion and care and peace was life-changing for me.”

Javier Sanchez, the Director of Development and Fundraising for the foundation, said the University of Miami and the Dolphins are the perfect team to combat cancer.

“The Miami Dolphins and the University of Miami — this is the perfect superhero combination of Batman and Superman that everyone wants to see them join forces to tackle one of the most important things that faces our community, which is health,” Sanchez said.

In years past, people have packed the popular event, but Hard Rock Stadium has taken precautions to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

As people do their part, the Dolphins ready to receive those who want to put an end to cancer.

“We’re very proud to be able to say that we can host this event, raise several more million dollars that are going to help save more lives,” Sanchez said.

Dolphins Challenge Cancer has raised more $4 million for this year’s event. If you would like to donate to support their cause, click here.

