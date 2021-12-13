MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Athletes from around the world will soon head to Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar to show off their skills.

Next month, hundreds of athletes will gather at the complex to run, jump and throw their way into a possible medal in the Sunshine State Invitational Kickoff Classic.

“As you see, the theme and in the background: It’s right here in Miramar, so are you. We’re very excited to have the event,” said a City of Miramar Parks and Recreation official. “In this case here with the youth athletes being a kickoff, what a wonderful place to do it.”

Come Jan. 29, the 24-acre complex will welcome young athletes from all over the country to showcase their skills in a one-of-a-kind event.

“I’m excited. I’ve never had an event actually here in my hometown,” said an athlete.

“I really am looking forward to it because normally I have to go out of the state to go to some good meets but here I can really just drive here. It’s a really short drive so it’s really convenient for me,” said another athlete.

Backed by SoFlo pro-Olympian Bershawn Jackson and founder Antwon Chaney, the pair hope the track meet will become a staple in the South Florida community.

“My expectation is thousands of kids,” said Jackson. “I want to see if we can have at least three, four thousand kids.”

“The sport here in South Florida has really, really took a stage and I feel like we could hit another stride as well,” said Chaney.

Earlier in the year, the Ansin Sports Complex also hosted an Olympic qualifying track and field event.

Now some local sprinters will get a chance to compete on the same track as the fastest woman alive — Elaine Thompson-Herah.

“This was the place and a lot of successes happen on this track,” said Chaney. “A lot of records have been broken on this track. We wanted to start out on the right foot and I believe this is it.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.