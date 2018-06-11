HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two of the most iconic figures in professional wrestling stopped in South Florida this weekend to talk about their decades-spanning careers as part of a show that’s touring the country.

Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair were the star attraction in “Legends of the Ring,” which took place Saturday at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood.

For two hours, Hogan and Flair talked about their life in the world of wrestling.

Hogan said he and Flair have been longtime friends — in and out of the ring.

“When you have so much in common with somebody, and you have a business that is in your blood, and you love what you’ve done your whole life, and it is your life, there’s a common bond between this gentleman here and myself that can’t be broken by anybody,” said Hogan.

Now they’re on tour together to talk about their life experiences.

“We passed each other in the hotels where we’d be working in the same town, in different arenas,” said Hogan. “He’d fly in; I’d see him periodically. I think there’s mutual respect.”

The two pros take plenty of questions from diehard fans.

“These fans, they are loyal to a fault. They have been with us since day one, and they have questions — you won’t believe the stuff that comes out of their mouths,” said Hogan. “We’ll answer it … They’ll talk about our wars and our fights and matches.”

Aside from all the hype, these men said they truly care about each other.

Flair also opened up about his personal struggles, For decades, he said, he would drink 10 beers and five mixed drinks or more every day. Last August, he spent 10 days on life support before undergoing surgery to install a pacemaker.

“When I was dying, [Hulk[ was the first guy, Learjet into Atlanta,” said Flair. “Him and Jimmy Hart. I don’t remember it because I was in a coma, but he was the first guy there.”

Flair and Hogan have known each other since their careers in the ring started in the mid-1970s.

“Hulk was selling milk and vitamins and had this phenomenal body, man, and I was drinking and selling sex,” said Flair. “Not drugs, but sex and rock ‘n’ roll. A couple of times, we’d get together. Talk about two eagles in a barn, man!”

Flair is 69, and Hogan is 64. When asked if he’s like to return to the ring, Hogan said never say never.

“I’d like to have another match. I’d love to have a couple of matches if it was with somebody like Ric that wouldn’t hurt me,” he said.

“I would love it,” said Flair, “but I’ve got to get my stomach fixed, and I’ll be good to go.”

“We’re gonna get his back, his stomach fixed, whatever,” said Hogan. “We’re gonna chug a couple of bottles of Geritol and tear the place down.”

Not so fast. Flair went on to say there’s no way he could ever step back into the ring.

However, Hogan told 7Sports negotiations are underway with World Wrestling Entertainment about a comeback — and things are moving in the right direction.

