Hornets F Kaminsky to have `minor procedure’ on chest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets say forward Frank Kaminsky will undergo a “minor procedure” on Wednesday to repair a small pocket of air between his lung and chest wall and will not participate in the Pro Summer League in Orlando.

The recovery time for the procedure is approximately six weeks, the team sad Tuesday.

The Hornets say Kaminsky could have played with the issue, but the procedure will help relieve some discomfort.

Kaminsky averaged 7.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 21.1 minutes per game as a rookie last season, appearing in 81 games with three starts.

He was one of only two rookies to total more than 600 points, 300 rebounds and 50 three-point field goals last season. Kaminsky made 68 3-point attempts, which ranked fifth among NBA rookies.

