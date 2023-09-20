SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida high school student athlete with dreams of playing professional football is receiving an outpouring of support from the community one week after an accident on the field left him paralyzed.

The saying “God, family, football” is exactly how Homestead Bronco player Frederick Climpson lives his life. Although the 10th grader is an incomplete quadriplegic and is not able to breathe on his own, no one is giving up hope.

The teen’s love for football runs deep. He’s been suiting up and stepping on the field since he was just 6 years old.

His sister, Asia Climpson, spoke with 7News on Wednesday.

“He’s a laid-back, chill person. He loves football, he loves to talk about it and play it,” she said.

Affectionately nicknamed “Cheeks,” the Homestead Senior High School student is seen most days with a bright smile on his face and football in hand.

Climpson’s passion for the game landed him a spot on the junior varsity football team.

He made his game debut on Sept. 13 and was seen riding to the field with his teammates. He scored a touchdown against Palmetto Senior High early on in the game.

“He was so excited about his first game,” said his sister.

Later in the game, however, a play put his plans to play professionally one day were on pause.

His sister wiped away tears as she told 7News what happened.

During the game, Climpson took a helmet-to-helmet hit. The injury was so severe that the teen lost the ability to breathe and walk on his own.

“He broke his neck and injured his spine, and he’s able to move his arms,” said his sister..

Now, Climpson is recovering at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital as he waits for the swelling to go down.

In the meantime, the son, brother, cousin and friend is surrounded by support. A sign that reads, “Get well soon, Fred” included dozens of signatures from loved ones.

“I tell him know he got this, and we got him if anything” said Asia.

Climpson’s future in football is now unknown. The student is taking it one day at a time, as he fights to get back in the game and into the end zone.

“I want him to be known, ’cause playing football, he definitely was going to be known,” said his sister. “He was, he was the one, he was that boy, but this happened. But he still will.”

A GoFundMe account for Climpson was created by his family. If you’d like to assist with his medical expenses, click here.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.