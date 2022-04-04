MIAMI (WSVN) - The Marlins are showing off some fan fare when it comes to the menu at LoanDepot Park. In just a few short days, baseball is back and fans have a lot of new dining options this year at the diamond.

Marlins fans better bring their appetite when going to a Marlins baseball game this season.

Starting April 14, for the Marlins home opener against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Marlins and their hospitality partner Levy, is assuring the fan food experience this season will be a tasty treat for all home games.

“Anybody that comes here is going to be able to find something they want to eat,” said Levy Executive Chef, Alex Paz.

On Monday, the team gave 7News a sneak peek of what big league fans can expect when looking to dine and drink at LoanDepot Park.

“People should expect some bold flavors, a lot of love put into that food. Myself being a Miami native, we represent the City of Miami very properly,” said Paz.

The menu will feature local favorites, like croquetas, arepas, and pincho, who was awarded 2022 Best in Bun at Burgerliscious.

“That’s what they were really pushing, to have more local flavors and more of the Miami culture in the park,” said President of Croqueta County, Johnathon Andrade, “and they wanted the whole park to smell like cafecito and to pair it with croquetas.”

Even with all the new additions to the LoanDepot Park menu, what would a baseball game be without ballpark staples like hot dogs, burgers and pizza.

“Pizza is like a million combinations. What do you want? You want heavy cheese? No cheese? Light sauce? Extra Sauce? It’s whatever you want it to be,” said General Manager of Miami’s Best Pizza, Thad Winiecaie.

Marlin fans, whatever your palette desires, LoanDepot Park has made sure to cover all the bases.

