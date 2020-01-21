Hollywood Police respond to Antonio Brown’s home after report of possible battery

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 911 call was made from the Hollywood Oaks home of former NFL star Antonio Brown near Griffin Road and Stirling Road, Tuesday.

7SkyForce hovered over the athlete’s multimillion dollar home showing a large moving truck parked in front.

Authorities have only confirmed that the 911 call made had something to do with Brown’s address and something that happened within the vicinity of the home.

The situation is a possible battery incident but has not been confirmed by officials.

There has not been confirmation on whether Brown or anyone else is in custody.

A few weeks ago, Brown made headlines when the Hollywood Police Department severed ties with the athlete following a domestic incident he had at his home involving officers.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

