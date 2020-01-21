Hollywood Police arrest Antonio Brown’s trainer at his home following altercation

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested the trainer of former NFL star Antonio Brown after responding to a 911 call at the disgraced football star’s home.

Hollywood Police officers said they received the call at around 2 p.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce hovered over the athlete’s Hollywood Oaks multimillion dollar home near Griffin Road and Stirling Road where a large moving truck was parked out front.

According to police, the driver of the moving truck was assaulted by Brown and his trainer, Glen Holt.

The argument between Brown, Holt and the truck driver started, according to the arrest affidavit, over a $4,000 payment for Brown’s belongings.

Police said Brown pulled the driver from the truck and threw a rock at the driver’s side door, causing a small dent and paint chip.

The second man reportedly then began pulling items from the back of the truck.

Police ended up arresting Holt, who now faces a burglary with assault or battery charge.

“When officers arrived on scene, they did make contact with a victim who stated he was a victim of battery,” said Hollywood Police officer Christian Lata.

Brown would not come out of his home when the officers arrived, police said.

However, Brown posted a video of him walking around his neighborhood shirtless to his Instagram on Wednesday.

“Officers attempted to make contact with him and were unsuccessful,” said Lata.

A few weeks ago, Brown made headlines when the Hollywood Police Department severed ties with the athlete following a profanity-laced rant he directed towards officers at his home. The department also refunded Brown’s donation to the department’s athletic league.

“Not sure exactly what’s going on this time,” said Philip Glaser, a neighbor. “I’ve seen him driving the Lambo, speeding around.”

The former wide receiver is also accused of destroying a Sunny Isles Beach condo and tossing furniture into a pool on April 24, 2018.

Holt appeared in bond court on Wednesday morning where he was ordered to be held on $20,000 bond and to stay away from the victim.

Police said they are now looking to speak with Brown as part of their active investigation.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.