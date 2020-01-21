Hollywood Police arrest Antonio Brown’s trainer at his home after report of possible battery

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested the trainer of former NFL star Antonio Brown at his house after responding to a 911 call was made from the Hollywood Oaks home of disgraced football star’s home.

Officers said they received a call at around 2 p.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce hovered over the athlete’s multimillion dollar home near Griffin Road and Stirling Road showing a large moving truck parked in front.

According to someone with knowledge of the incident, the driver of the moving truck was assaulted by Brown and a second man. They allegedly pulled the driver from the truck and threw a rock at the driver’s side door in a dispute over the cost of a delivery.

The second man reportedly then began pulling items from the back of the truck.

Police have not confirmed this account, however.

Hollywood Police said they ended up arresting Brown’s trainer, Glen Holt, who now faces a burglary with assault or battery charge..

“When officers arrived on scene, they did make contact with a victim who stated he was a victim of battery,” said Hollywood Police officer Christian Lata.

When officers arrived on the scene, police said, Brown would not come out of his home.

“Officers attempted to make contact with him and weren’t successful,” said Lata.

A few weeks ago, Brown made headlines when the Hollywood Police Department severed ties with the athlete following a domestic incident he had at his home involving officers.

“Not sure exactly what’s going on this time,” said Philip Glaser, a neighbor. “I’ve seen him driving the Lambo, speeding around.”

Holt appeared in bond court on Wednesday morning where he was ordered held on $20,000 bond.

Police said they would have an update on the case later Wednesday.

