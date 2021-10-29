HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The football team at Hollywood Hills High School honored two fallen officers from the city’s police department in a unique way.

7News cameras captured team members as they held up light-colored helmets inside the school’s gym on Friday in a show of solidarity toward Hollywood’s law enforcement community.

“I can’t imagine the pain that our police family is going through right now dealing with these tragic losses,” said Daniel Most, the school’s principal, “and our message to all of you guys is that we here at Hollywood Hills High School and Broward County Public Schools, we are here for every single one of you guys.”

All of the team’s helmets now have small stickers on the back in the shape of a Hollywood Police badge, with the initials of either Officer Yandy Chirino or Lt. John Graham.

Both officers died hours apart. Chirino was fatally shot in Hollywood’s Emerald Hills neighborhood on the night of Oct. 17.

Hours later, Graham committed suicide. His body was found outside of his car in the parking lot of Broward Mall in Plantation in the early morning hours of Oct. 18.

“You never know where someone’s head is. They can be tough as nails on the outside, but on the inside, they’re struggling to get through every day,” said Hollywood Commissioner Adam Gruber. “Be kind to everyone. You never know the impact your words or actions could have on any person’s life.”

The helmets also have a black and blue stripe down the middle, a message of unity and support for a department that’s in mourning.

“Hopefully, we can at least show our support in this way, because we always talk about sacrifice, and sacrificing for the game and for education,” said Brandon Graham, the team’s coach, “but these officers gave the ultimate sacrifice. As they protected us, they protected our community.”

“The City of Hollywood, us together, we’re one, so it is very important for the Hollywood Police Department to know that we fully support them through this hard time,” said Dr. Kevin Perry, the school’s athletic director.

The team will also give helmets to the families of Chirino and Graham. A third helmet will go to the police department.

“These officers that we’re recognizing on these helmets were Spartan warriors in what they did, and so, tonight, when you play your football game, and you have their badges on your helmets, you’re carrying with yourselves the sense of duty and commitment that these officers showed to our community,” said Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy.

The team will be wearing the helmets when they take on Boyd Anderson High School’s team in Lauderdale Lakes, Friday night. They will continue to wear the helmets throughout the current football season.

A public viewing for Chirino will be held Sunday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Vista Memorial Gardens in Miami Lakes.

The public is also invited to attend Chirino’s funeral at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, formerly the BB&T Arena, The service is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, but the doors will open at 8:30 a.m.

