MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday banked in a jumper from the paint with 1.9 seconds left and the Milwaukee Bucks rallied from a 14-point deficit in the final six minutes to beat the Miami Heat 120-119 on Wednesday night.

The Bucks outscored Miami 21-6 down the stretch to snap the Heat’s four-game winning streak.

After Khris Middleton made a 3-pointer with 13.5 seconds remaining to get the Bucks within one, Giannis Antetokounmpo forced a jump ball against Jimmy Butler on the ensuing inbounds pass.

Antetokounmpo won the tip and got it to Bobby Portis. Holiday got the ball from Portis, worked his way to the other end of the court and made the winning basket.

The Heat had no timeouts left, and Tyler Herro missed a desperation 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

Miami lost despite shooting 21 of 44 from 3-point range. Herro led the way by scoring 30 points and shooting 6 of 10 from beyond the arc.

Antetokounmpo had 28 points, 17 rebounds and five assists for the Bucks. Middleton scored 26, Holiday had 25 and Portis added 15.

Gabe Vincent had 21, Bam Adebayo 18, Duncan Robinson 15 and Caleb Martin 12 for the Heat.

Miami appeared to have the game in hand when it took a 113-99 lead with a 9-0 run that featured two 3-pointers from Vincent and one from Herro.

But the Bucks wouldn’t go away.

They got the lead down to two points twice in the last two minutes, but the Heat responded each time as Herro sank a 16-foot jumper and Adebayo made a 12-footer.

Then Middleton’s shot put the Bucks back in striking range before Holiday delivered the knockout blow.

TIP-INS

Heat: Miami played its 35th road game Wednesday and goes back on the road to face Brooklyn on Thursday. The Heat have played the most road games of any NBA team. After the trip to Brooklyn, the Heat will be at home for 11 of their next 12 games. … Kyle Lowry missed a second straight game due to personal reasons.

Bucks: Mike Budenholzer earned his 200th win as the Bucks coach. He owns a 200-90 record in four seasons at Milwaukee and is 413-287 in nine seasons overall.

UP NEXT

Heat: Visit the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. The Heat are 2-0 against the Nets this season after winning 106-93 in Brooklyn on Oct. 27 and 115-111 in Miami on Feb. 12.

Bucks: Visit the Chicago Bulls on Friday in their first road game since Feb. 10. In their only previous matchup this season, the Bucks beat the Bulls 94-90 on Jan. 21 in Milwaukee.

