FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Gonzalo Higuain had his first MLS hat trick and Christopher McVey scored the equalizer — his first MLS goal — in the seventh minute of stoppage time to help Inter Miami to a 4-4 tie with Cincinnati on Saturday.

McVey took a pass from Corentin Jean, cut back to evade a defender and blasted a rising shot off the crossbar into the net for Miami (7-10-5) to cap the scoring.

Higuain opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, gave Miami a 2-1 lead in the 37th and converted from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time to take a 3-2 advantage into halftime.

Brenner and Brandon Vazquez scored two goals each for Cincinnati (7-8-8).

Miami visits the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday, while Cincinnati will host the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.