Highly anticipated Canes vs Gators game set for Saturday

(WSVN) - Football fans in the sunshine state are ready to root for their favorite college team as the Hurricanes and Gators gear up for their game on Saturday.

The unranked Miami Hurricanes will be up against the eighth ranked Florida Gators in Orlando to kick off the start of the college football season.

The Canes will head out from the University of Miami Coral Gables campus on Thursday afternoon.

The last time the two teams played against each other was in 2013.

