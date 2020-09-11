High school football returns to South Florida without fans

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - High school football returned to play throughout South Florida, but the games were held without fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As the players on the field wore their helmets with traditional football face masks, those not on the field wore face coverings to shield against COVID-19.

“It’s very different,” Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory head coach Dameon Jones said. “From the water bottles, to even the placement of the ball in between snaps with the referees, with the bean bags, it’s different. It’s not what we’re used to, but you have to make those sacrifices. We want to play, and we want to be out here.”

Amid the pandemic, social distancing was a big factor in Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory’s game against Champagnat Catholic School on Friday, the first in South Florida since the pandemic began.

Champagnat brought their own chairs to the contest, and Chaminade-Madonna’s cheerleaders cheered for the team while standing 6 feet apart.

“It is really weird,” cheerleader Mia Tobar said. “I’ve been cheering since I was a little kid. I started at 2, so I’m so used to cheering with all my friends and stunting and getting to be just together as a team, and we haven’t been able to do that. We missed out on the whole summer.”

Chaminade-Madonna would win the Friday night game by a final score of 27-14 over Champagnat.

Although no fans were allowed to sit in the bleachers, it did not stop some parents from watching the game outside of the stadium’s fence.

“Absolutely, I wouldn’t miss it for the world,” Lawanda Toomer said. “Even though we’re separated by a gate, what is most important is that I’m here to support not only my son but the team, as well.”

“It’s parental support, like, you have to,” Natasha Francois said. “With all of this going on, and this is what’s been driving him, he’s been super excited. It’s been months of being in the house and things like that. This is great.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.