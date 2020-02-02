Here’s how the Chiefs, 49ers made it to the big game

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida has been feeling the excitement all week when it comes to all things having to do with Super Bowl 54.

It’s the unstoppable force of the Kansas City offense against the immovable object of the San Francisco defense — strength versus strength.

“It’s gonna be amazing. It’s gonna be an amazing game, an amazing atmosphere,” said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. “Obviously, it’s a dream to play in the Super Bowl and be in games like this, but I think the best thing about this team is we’re gonna have fun with it. We’re not gonna put too much pressure on ourselves. We’re gonna go out there and just play the sport that we love to the best of our ability.”

In their two playoff wins, the San Francisco defense and its running game made the difference.

In the 49ers last win against Green Bay Packers, the team’s quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, threw just eight passes.

“You just wanna win,” he said. “It doesn’t matter how you win or who gets the glory. Just go win, and you’ll remember it for the rest of your life.”

The 49ers running back, Raheem Mostert, rushed for four touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers. He had been cut by his previous seven teams.

“I’ve worked hard my entire life,and for me to be able to have this opportunity, man, it’s really a blessing,” he said. “I’m so excited and I can’t wait.”

Trying to stop the Kansas City offense is San Francisco and South Florida pro rookie, Nick Bosa.

Bosa attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School. Bosa expressed how winning at Hard Rock Stadium would make him feel.

“It would be everything to me,” he said. “Obviously, we put in all this work all year for one goal, and we’re here now, so I’m excited to be here. I love my team, and I’m glad we get to do it down here.”

Each team deserves to be in South Florida this weekend. It’s just one more game before the winner takes all.

“Once we get ahold of something, we’re not letting go,” said Chiefs running back Damien Williams.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.