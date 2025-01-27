OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Hélio Castroneves is gearing up to take on one of the most prestigious races in the world, the Daytona 500. The 500-mile NASCAR Cup Series race follows Super Bowl Sunday, kicking off “The Great American Race” weekend on the two-and-a-half-mile oval.

“You’re talking about one of the most incredible races in the world, and when you have an opportunity with a great group of people, who haven’t seen us, to go out there and drive, why not?” said Castroneves.

The Key Biscayne resident is aiming to join an elite group of drivers, as only Mario Andretti and A.J. Foyt have ever won both the Indianapolis 500 and the Daytona 500.

“It would be a part of history. You know, again, everything when you say Mario Andretti and A.J. Foyt and all the incredible names—they’re called the gods of racing, right? Imagine all of a sudden we have an opportunity to join those names. It’s a dream come true,” Castroneves said.

Although Castroneves has raced at Daytona before, winning three 24 Hours of Daytona titles on the road course, this will be his first attempt on the high-speed oval. The race requires 200 laps at speeds exceeding 200 mph, a challenge he welcomes despite the steep learning curve.

“It’s 200-plus miles per hour. You got Ross Chastain or Joey Logano behind you, and these guys, they’ll put you in the wall. Are you ready for that?” asked WSVN sports anchor Mike DiPasquale.

“You know what I’m going to do?” Castroneves said, jokingly gesturing the Sign of the Cross while miming holding a steering wheel. “Oh my goodness!”

“At the end of the day, obviously, we’re all drivers, competitors. We’re going to do everything we can to win a race,” he added.

To prepare, the 49-year-old will compete in the ARCA Menards Series 200 at Daytona, a developmental race that will help him acclimate to the larger, faster stock cars used in NASCAR’s Cup Series.

“It’s 200-plus miles an hour, and it has a lot of guys side-by-side. It’s just like I-95 in traffic and everybody right there side-by-side, so it will be quite an experience. I can’t wait,” he said.

Castroneves, who has been racing since he was 10 years old, doesn’t need to qualify for the Daytona 500, thanks to a NASCAR exemption granted to world-class drivers. However, he hopes to earn his spot through performance.

“I hope we don’t have to use that. I hope I can race myself into the race, but if something out of the ordinary happens, I don’t mind taking the opportunity,” he said.

Castroneves hinted that his partnership with Trackhouse Racing, co-owned by entertainer Pitbull, may extend beyond the Daytona 500. He could participate in additional Cup Series races, including the race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 23.

The Daytona 500 is set for February 18. For Castroneves, it’s an opportunity to leave another mark on motorsport history.

For tickets and more information on the Daytona 500, click here.

