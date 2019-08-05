Heavyweight boxer Luiz Ortiz fights to find cure for daughter’s life-threatening illness

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A professional heavyweight boxer is taking on a new challenge outside of the ring as he fights for a cure for a life-threatening illness his daughter is facing.

Former WBA heavyweight champion of the world Luis “King Kong” Ortiz said the biggest battle he’s facing is helping his 11-year-old daughter with her rare genetic skin disease known as Epidermolysis bullosa, or EB.

“He’s grateful and he believes that obviously this is a destiny where he’s in a position he can bring awareness to the disease because of the platform he has right now,” said Ortiz’s translator.

Ortiz is also preparing for another battle, as he gears up to avenge his loss that happened over a year ago to WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

The rematch between the two is set to take place in November.

“He has the opportunity to be here. Not too many people can say that and twice. He’s going to give it all he has, and in his eyes, come out the victor,” said Ortiz’s translator.

There is no cure for his daughter’s disease, but Ortiz is helping his daughter and other children at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital where advanced treatments are available to those dealing with EB.

“These children sometimes are in pain a lot because you basically have blisters and they’re pretty much the same way that a burn is, because that’s what they look like” said Dr. Francis Reynoso at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

“It’s a tough battle and one that she’s dealt with daily, since birth,” said Ortiz’s translator. “One day maybe, through awareness, there will be a cure.”

Local businesses have partnered with Ortiz and his efforts to find a cure.

“I think raising the awareness has a lot to do with it,” said Craig Zinn, CEO of Craig Zinn Automotive Group. “Unless somebody is really dealing with it, it’s someone else’s problem. When we make it our problem, we all work together.”

“The platform they talked about building even after him fighting that he wants to bring awareness to, not only the disease his daughter has, but the rare diseases in general,” said Ortiz’s translator.

His daughter said she will be ringside when her dad fights against Wilder in November.

Ortiz said it’s important for his daughter to see him as a fighter in and out of the ring.

