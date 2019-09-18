Heat’s Adebayo, competitive eating star Kobayashi take part in charity cheeseburger-eating contest

PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo and competitive eating star Takeru Kobayashi were among some of the celebrities that competed in a cheeseburger-eating contest that benefited a local charity.

The Chow Down for Charity event was hosted by BurgerFi and Feeding South Florida at the burger chain’s Pinecrest location, at 7890 SW 104th St., at around 11 a.m., Wednesday.

The event was held as part of Hunger Action Month and National Cheeseburger Day to raise money and awareness for the more than 706,000 children and adults in South Florida who don’t know when they will get their next meal, according to event organizers.

Former University of Miami football and NFL star defensive lineman Russell Maryland also competed in the charity contest.

During the five-minute contest, Kobayashi ate 16 burgers while the three other competitors combined ate a total of nine burgers.

Adebayo only ate one burger during the contest.

“I’d be getting ready to throw up right now,” Adebayo said after the contest. “[Kobayashi]’s over here taking pictures and smiling. Oh no, I’m done. I mean, you kinda lose from the jump. It’s like a high-school player playing against LeBron. It’s kinda an automatic loss, but you’re going in it like you got a chance, you know.”

BurgerFi donated $100 to Feeding South Florida for every burger that was eaten during the competition.

