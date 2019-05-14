Heat will pick 13th in 2019 draft; New Orleans secures top pick

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Heat will select 13th in the 2019 NBA Draft after the results of the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery were revealed.

The lottery’s results were revealed just after 8:45 p.m. on ESPN, Tuesday.

Leaving Chicago with the 13th pick in the 2019 #NBADraft! pic.twitter.com/LVEffsdtOp — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 15, 2019

The New Orleans Pelicans will have the first choice in this year’s draft.

Duke forward Zion Williamson is expected to be the first pick in the 2019 draft.

Heat legend Alonzo Mourning was present as the team’s representative for Tuesday’s lottery.

The Heat had a 1% chance to land the first overall pick in this year’s draft.

