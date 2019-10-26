Heat spoil Bucks’ home opener, rally to 131-126 win in OT

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks had a 21-point lead in the third quarter at home and lost. That’s not what good teams do, and Giannis Antetokounmpo knows it.

Goran Dragic scored 25 points off the bench, Bam Adebayo added 19 points and 13 rebounds, and the Miami Heat rallied to beat Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in overtime 131-126 on Saturday night.

Antetokounmpo finished with 29 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists, but last season’s MVP also had eight turnovers and fouled out with 2:31 to play in overtime. Antetokounmpo also fouled out Thursday night in Houston.

“Obviously, we’ve got to learn from tonight’s game,” Antetokounmpo said. “We were up 21 and we allowed them to come back into the game. We cannot let that happen. Good teams don’t let that happen. Definitely, we’re going to learn from this.”

After trailing 74-53 with less than 11:00 to play in the third quarter, the Heat outscored Milwaukee 78-52 the rest of the way, including 49-33 in the fourth quarter and overtime.

“A tremendous amount of perseverance and guts,” said Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. “Our guys made some really big-time plays in the second half. Our level of intensity, urgency went up. If you are going to try to beat one of these teams on their home floor, you are going to have to play a lot harder than we did in the first half. It was one inspiring play after another.”

Duncan Robinson hit a 3-pointer for the Heat to tie the game at 105 with 7:00 to play in regulation. Dragic then added a pair of free throws to give Miami its first lead since 2-0.

Kelly Olynyk, who had 14 points off the bench, hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Heat ahead 113-107 with 4:52 to play.