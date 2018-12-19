Heat point guard Goran Dragic has knee surgery

MIAMI (AP) — Goran Dragic had surgery to clean out his right knee on Wednesday, and the Miami Heat expect him to be out until around the All-Star break.

Dragic has already missed 15 of Miami’s last 22 games, most of them because of right knee soreness. He tried other treatments, including getting the knee drained, but continued issues with the knee made the scope — a 45-minute procedure performed by team surgeon Dr. Harlan Selesnick — unavoidable.

Dragic played in two of the first three games on Miami’s recent six-game road trip, but swelling and pain issues persisted. The Heat ultimately decided the scope was needed to determine the cause of the problem.

Dragic has averaged 15.3 points and a team-high 4.9 assists for the Heat this season.

