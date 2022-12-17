MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Heat appeared to take a shot at the NBA days after the team was slapped with a hefty fine.

According to the NBA, the team failed to provide an accurate game availability status for several players prior to Wednesday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, under the required league timeline.

Jimmy Butler was out Wednesday for knee maintenance.

Hours after the fine was imposed, the Heat listed all 16 players on their roster as injured in some fashion ahead of Saturday night’s game in Mexico City against the San Antonio Spurs.

It’s highly improbable that all 16 players, including those they could call up from the G League, will be out on Saturday, so the announcement appears to be a playful pushback from the team in response to the fine.

The Heat are looking for a fourth consecutive win to end their current road trip.

