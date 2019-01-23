Heat host the Clippers for out-of-conference contest

Los Angeles Clippers (25-22, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (22-23, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Wednesday, 7 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE:

The Heat are 11-12 on their home court. Miami is 4-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Clippers have gone 11-12 away from home. Los Angeles is 12-10 in games decided by 10 points or more. The Heat defeated the Clippers 121-98 in their last matchup on Dec. 8. Dwyane Wade led Miami with 25 points and Tobias Harris paced Los Angeles scoring 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Richardson ranks first on the Heat with 17.8 points and averages 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists. Justise Winslow has scored 14 points and totaled 5.4 rebounds while shooting 45.0 percent over the last 10 games for Miami.

Harris ranks first on the Clippers with 8.0 rebounds and averages 20.7 points. Montrezl Harrell is shooting 54.5 percent and has averaged 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 4-6, averaging 108 points, 44.2 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points on 46.1 percent shooting.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 103.5 points, 43.5 rebounds, 26.6 assists, seven steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points on 45.2 percent shooting.

Heat Injuries: Goran Dragic: out (knee).

Clippers Injuries: Luc Mbah a Moute: out (knee), Danilo Gallinari: out (back).

