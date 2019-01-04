Heat get back over .500, top Wizards 115-109

MIAMI (AP) — Hassan Whiteside scored 21 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, and the Miami Heat moved over the .500 mark for the first time since late October with a 115-109 victory over the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

Josh Richardson added 18 points, James Johnson had 17 and Dwyane Wade scored 14 for Miami. The Heat had lost each of their last four games in which they could have gotten over .500, where they last were on Oct. 27 at 3-2.

Justise Winslow had 13 points and 10 assists for Miami, which has won 12 of its last 17. Bam Adebayo scored 11 points.

Bradley Beal led all scorers with 33 points for Washington, which had the NBA’s longest current road losing streak extended to eight games. Beal also had nine rebounds and seven assists.

Trevor Ariza scored 21, Otto Porter Jr. had 14 and Jeff Green and Thomas Bryant each added 10 for Washington.

Washington cut the Miami lead to three on a driving layup by Beal with 1:27 remaining. Wade made one free throw on the next Miami possession, moments before Beal connected on a pullup 3 to get Washington within 110-109.

Winslow cut across the lane for a wild layup to restore Miami’s three-point edge, just before Washington came within a smidge of tying the game — but Green’s 3-point try from the right wing hit the rim twice and rattled out. Adebayo made the second of two free throws with 19.4 seconds left, and Wade sealed it with two more from the line.

Miami led 95-86 going into the fourth, the seventh time in the last nine games between the clubs that someone held a single-digit lead going into the final 12 minutes. The Heat led by 11 early, but eventually the Wizards settled in and the first three quarters featured 10 ties and 10 lead changes.

“It seems like every time we play one another it comes down to a fourth-quarter game,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks said.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Washington missed tip-ins to close each of the first two quarters. … Markieff Morris, who will miss the next 6-8 weeks with a neck issue, was on the court pregame getting in some very light non-contact work alongside Wizards assistant coach Kristi Toliver. … John Wall, who has made Miami an offseason base in recent years, was on the Wizards’ bench. He’ll have season-ending surgery on his left heel in the coming days.

Heat: Dion Waiters, who made his season debut Wednesday in Cleveland, did not play. Waiters got minutes Wednesday in part because Wade was unavailable because of a 24-hour virus. … Miami finished with 62 points in the paint. … The Heat (19-18) lost games when they were 3-3, 5-5, 16-16 and 17-17.

ALL-STAR WADE?

Wade is second among Eastern Conference guards in fan balloting for next month’s All-Star Game, which surprised him. “I just appreciate and am humbled by people taking the time out to want to see my old self in the All-Star Game,” Wade said. He’s gotten massive amounts of fan support everywhere the Heat have played in this, his 16th and final season, and is already a 12-time All-Star.

PORTER WORKING

Porter played in his second game since coming back from a strained muscle in his leg, working his way up to 18 minutes. He was 7 for 13 from the field, but missed all four of his tries from 3-point range. “Otto’s feeling much better,” Brooks said. “We just want to keep his minutes at a manageable spot for the next game or two and go from there.”

UP NEXT

Wizards: Visit Oklahoma City on Sunday. Washington has lost all nine of its previous trips to Oklahoma City.

Heat: Visit Atlanta on Sunday. Miami has averaged 115.5 points against the Hawks this season, but is 0-2 in the season series.

