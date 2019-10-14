Heat forward Justise Winslow shoots on and off the court

MIAMI (WSVN) - When he’s not shooting threes, Miami Heat point forward Justise Winslow is shooting everything else in sight.

“When I’m away from basketball, I go out and take pictures.” said Winslow. “I meet a lot of beautiful people taking pictures.”

The 23-year-old said he’s also trying to get into film.

Just like many young men, Winslow’s start in photograph came from an outside influence.

“You know it’s always a girl. There’s always a girl that gets you involved,” said Winslow. “I was young and she opened my mind. I’m left-handed. I’m already more creative than the rest of the world.”

Winslow puts his art on display for all of his Instagram followers, totaling at around 634,000 people.

“I take a lot of pride in it. I’m trying to be more active on Instagram and engage with my followers and all that,” said Winslow. “I just post dope pictures.”

Winslow joins a group of current and former athletes who have a passion for photography, including Hall of Fame baseball players Ken Griffey Jr. and Randy Johnson.

Current NBA superstar Kevin Durant is also on the list and even had the chance of shooting pictures at Super Bowl 50.

“It’s a great ground to get in, the photography ground,” said Winslow. “Everyone probably has a camera, everyone has their phones.”

He has the skills, but most of his teammates beg to differ.

“You get what you pay for, and he probably real cheap,” said Heat forward Udonis Haslem.

“I’m a hater. That’s what I do, so to me… it’s trash. Now if he pays me to say some good things, he’s great!” said Heat forward Jimmy Butler.

“Probably top five greatest photographers ever, if you want me to be honest,” Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. said.

When asked if Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra would hire Winslow to shoot his wife’s maternity pictures he replied, “Not a chance.”

But Winslow isn’t letting Spoelstra’s doubts get to him.

“When he gets to maybe like number five and I’m really up there he’s gonna come holla at me,” he said.

