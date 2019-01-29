Heat forward Derrick Jones out with bone bruises in knee

MIAMI (AP) — Derrick Jones Jr. of the Miami Heat is out for at least six weeks with a pair of bone bruises in his right knee.

The bruising is significant, but given the way he got hurt the injury could have been worse. Jones was injured Sunday in Miami’s win over New York. He was driving toward the basket when his knee buckled. He left the court in obvious pain, and was unable to put any weight on the leg.

But tests performed in Miami on Monday showed no structural damage, only the bone bruising. He will be re-evaluated in mid-March and the Heat are hopeful he plays again this season.

Jones has appeared in 37 games for the Heat this season, averaging 7.4 points and 4.4 rebounds on 51 percent shooting.

