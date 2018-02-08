Heat fans react to Dwayne Wade returning to Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Basketball star Dwayne Wade is coming back to the Miami Heat, and fans can’t wait to see him on the court.

“I think it’s awesome!” said Heat fan Carl Smith. “I think it’s great. We’re gonna light up again. We’re back on the map again.”

The trade agreement between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat was announced Thursday.

“It’s just gonna be awesome!” said Smith. “Trust me, everybody’s gonna love this here.”

Miami Police, Miami Beach Police and Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez all tweeted about Wade’s return to the Heat.

Wade was drafted by the Heat in 2003.

He won his first championship in 2012 when the Heat had Shaquille O’Neal on the team.

Then, there was the “Big Three,” when Wade won back-to-back titles with LeBron James and Chris Bosh as team mates, before Wade left the Heat in 2016.

