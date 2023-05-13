MIAMI (WSVN) - Jubilant Miami Heat fans leaving the Kaseya Arena celebrated their hometown basketball team’s 96-92 win against the New York Knicks, a victory that has catapulted them into the Eastern Conference Finals.

There was gridlock outside the Kaseya Center on Biscayne Boulevard, late Friday night, but on the steps of the venue, Heat fans cheered and chanted “Let’s go Heat,” as some of them waved to 7News cameras.

One fan pointed out this was not an easy win.

“I was biting my nails, but I knew we were going to win it,” she said.

“At the beginning we thought, ‘OK, the Knicks are pretty good,’ as the team got close [in score], but then the [Heat] got together and made the game,” said a man.

A former New York resident gave his unique perspective about the result of Friday’s game.

“I was a New Yorker, born and raised, but you know, there’s something special brewing in the grounds of Miami,” he said. “There’s a reason why all of us New Yorkers are coming down to Miami, is ’cause Miami’s got that special energy, and people want it, people feel it. We got Jimmy Buckets, we got Kyle Lowry, and we got the Bam!”

Fans were also thrilled because the Florida Panthers also advanced to their Eastern Conference final after defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime.

