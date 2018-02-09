Heat fans celebrate Wade’s return with new jerseys, game tickets

MIAMI (WSVN) - Dwyane Wade is officially back in Miami, and Heat fans are ready to celebrate his return.

Fans are celebrating by getting tickets to watch Wade play and by taking home some brand new Heat merchandise of their own.

The Miami Heat Store at American Airlines Arena is making room on the shelves for the new merchandise.

“Right when we got the news, we started making [the jerseys],” said Eddie Abad, Senior Manager of Retail Operations. “We’ve been working well into the night making these jerseys, so we have tons of jerseys ready for tonight.”

Those brand new Heat Wade jerseys, along with some exclusive shirts, will officially go on sale at the Miami Heat Store at 6:30 p.m., Friday. They will be sold on a first come-first serve basis.

The Heat store also posted a photo of a Miami Vice-style Heat #3 jersey on Instagram with the caption, “Good things come to those who wait.”

“I think it’s awesome! I think it’s great,” said Heat fan Carl Smith.

International fans shared their excitement, as well.

“And then I heard from my brother from Finland that Wade is coming back, and he’s my favorite player,” said Tuomas Iivonen from Finland. “He has unbelievable moves, he can shoot the ball, dunk the ball. I mean, he’s a very special player.”

“Because I’ve been a fan, I’ve been following the Cleveland Cavaliers as well with obviously LeBron and them two playing together,” said Chris Pert from England, “so, yeah, it’s been nice. It’s been interesting.”

Fans are waiting to see how Wade fits back into the Miami Heat picture as the All-Star break approaches.

“It’s been awesome. The fans’ response [has been] awesome, our staff — everyone’s excited,” said Abad. “So we’re very happy to be in this situation of working overnight because we’re excited to have him.”

