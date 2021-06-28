SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida’s sports teams continue to show their support for those impacted by the partial condominium building collapse in Surfside.

Holding on to the belied that sports can unite an entire community, the Miami Heat gave a big assist to SupportSurfside.org, the relief fund set up to help the families that were directly impacted by Thursday morning’s tragedy.

Steve Stowe, vice president and executive director of the Miami Heat Charitable Fund, dpoke about the donation during a news conference on Sunday.

“This is something that is near and dear to us. It’s 12 miles from our arena; it’s our backyard, and we’re just beginning to help,” he said.

As of Sunday, the relief effort surpassed seven figures, thanks to a $250,000 donation by private equity firm co-founder Orlando Bravo.

“If you have something that’s very personal to you, that hits families, friends, communities, if you don’t do something about it, nobody is going to do anything about it,” said Bravo.

The money will go to relocation assistance and mental health counseling for the families that were directly impacted by the building collapse.

“This is our community. This is a place that we all call home We hold our family close, and we pray that we all have the strength to get through and endure to the other side, and we hope that the outcome is what we desperately need,” said Stowe.

On Friday, Miami Dolphins players Jaylen Waddle and Jerome Baker brought supplies to first responders at the building collapse site.

Dolphins running back and St. Thomas Aquinas and Florida alum Jordan Scarlett also did the same.

“Tragedies like this need help, need attention. Even if you can’t give it to them financially, give them love,” he said during an interview with CNN. “Hopefully this opens the eyes of the youth that you should be able to reach out to your community whenever they need your help and just try to give back in whatever way you can.”

As of Sunday afternoon, the Support Surfside fund has raised more than $1.2 million.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.