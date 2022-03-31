(WSVN) - The Miami Heat are headed back to the NBA playoffs and fans will soon be able to get their hands on tickets.

Individual game tickets for Round 1 home games will go on sale to the general public Wednesday, April 6 at 10 a.m.

The 2022 playoffs will also feature the return of the White Hot HEAT Playoffs, a popular campaign that will feature white as the Heat’s primary color for all playoff-related activities.

Once tickets go on sale, there will be a four-ticket limit per household, per game. Individual game ticket inventory is limited, and tickets are expected to sell quickly.

Fans can purchase tickets online at HEAT.com, Ticketmaster.com, and at all Ticketmaster outlets.

Fans will be able to purchase Home Games 1, 2, 3 and 4 of the First Round. Home Games 3 and 4 will only be played if necessary

Playoff tickets can also be purchased at the Ticket Center at FTX Arena on April 6 at 10 a.m.

All Miami Heat home playoff games will be mobile-only entry. Fans will have to access their individual playoff tickets via the Miami HEAT App, Ticketmaster.com or the Ticketmaster App on a smartphone in order to gain entry to FTX Arena.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.