Heat clinch 6th seed, prepare for playoff opponent

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Heat are heading back to the playoffs, and now they know their opponent.

The Heat beat the Toronto Raptors 116-109 in overtime on Wednesday to finish the regular season and clinch the sixth overall seed in the Eastern Conference.

They will face the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round.

“It was a heck of a regular season,” Head Coach Erik Spoelstra said. “And now we’re on to the second act.”

The Heat split the season series 2-2 with the Sixers, but Philadelphia is currently on a 16 game winning streak heading into the playoffs, the longest active streak in the league.

“We can’t worry about what Philadelphia is doing right now,” Heat forward James Johnson said. “They’ve been playing well as you can tell, but we’ve been trending in the right direction.”

The series will begin on Saturday night in Philadelphia at 8 p.m. Miami will play at home for Games 3 & 4 next Thursday and Saturday respectively and the following Thursday for Game 6 if necessary.

With a 44-38 record, the Heat clinched the Southeast Division.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.