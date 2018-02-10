Heat celebrate Wade’s return at charity gala in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A night after hitting the hardwood as a member of the Miami Heat once again, Dwyane Wade brought the heat to the red carpet at an event aimed at raising money for charity — as well as continuing the welcome back celebration for the beloved star player.

Wearing a white blazer and glasses, Wade smiled for the cameras at the Heat Gala, held at the Fillmore Hotel in Miami Beach, Saturday night.

Earlier in the week, the Heat confirmed the Cleveland Cavaliers were trading Wade back to Miami.

“One of the first text messages I got when trade went through was like, ‘Hey, on Saturday we got the gala,'” said Wade, “so it’s perfect timing to get a chance to be around the guys, the coaches, the organization in an intimate setting.”

Wade led the team to victory against the Milwaukee Bucks Friday night at the American Airlines Arena, 91-85.

Saturday’s gala raised funds for the Heat’s charitable fund supporting grants for the betterment of at-risk families in South Florida.

The architect if the Heat, Pat Riley, started the gala 10 years ago. He could not stop talking about Wade’s triumphant return to the AAA.

“I love the fact that it was a great win last night. I love the fact that ‘D-Wade’ was on the court at the end of the game,” said Riley.

He hesitated for a second. “Oh, hell. It’s the most wonderful thing I think I’ve been through in my 23 years with the Heat, to have him back home,” he said.

Wade got to enjoy the gala festivities with his teammates, which included a private concert by multi-platinum R&B and funk group Kool & the Gang.

