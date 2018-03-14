Hawks sign Antonius Cleveland to multiyear contract

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have signed guard Antonius Cleveland to a multiyear contract.

Cleveland was signed to two consecutive 10-day contracts before earning the new deal for the Hawks.

Atlanta will need the backcourt depth after losing guard Kent Bazemore for the remainder of the season with a bone bruise in his right knee. Bazemore suffered the injury on Sunday against Chicago.

Cleveland (6-6, 195) played in 13 games with Dallas while on a two-way contract before he was waived on Dec. 19. He signed his first 10-day contract with Atlanta on Feb.22.

