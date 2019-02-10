EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Nigel Hawkins had 20 points as UTEP beat Florida International 85-75 on Saturday night.

Evan Gilyard had 16 points for UTEP (8-15, 3-9 Conference USA). Jordan Lathon added 16 points. Paul Thomas had 16 points and nine rebounds for the home team.

Devon Andrews scored a season-high 26 points for the Panthers (14-11, 5-7). Antonio Daye added 14 points. Willy Nunez Jr. had 10 points.

UTEP faces Louisiana Tech on the road on Thursday. Florida International plays Rice at home on Thursday.

