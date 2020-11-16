Harlem Globetrotters draft nun from Archbishop Coleman Carroll High School

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A nun from Archbishop Coleman Carroll High School has become the first to be drafted by the Harlem Globetrotters.

Sister Margaret Ann, the school’s principal, was announced as the team’s newest draft pick during a Monday press conference at the school in Southwest Miami-Dade.

“The Harlem Globetrotters are going to draft, for the first time ever, a sister — a nun,” Harlem Globetrotters announcer Luis Perez said.

“It’s an honor, a true honor to be part of the Harlem Globetrotters and a part of their mission,” Ann said.

Ann became a symbol in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, when she pulled out chainsaw to clear debris as South Florida began cleaning up following the storm.

“Sister Margaret Ann became famous, if you will, just like the Harlem Globetrotters, during Hurricane Irma during the debris that she helped pick up with a chainsaw and what not, and that was just another layer to this onion,” Perez said.

In September, she and the other nuns from the high school showed off their basketball skills while showing support to the Miami Heat and guard Kendrick Nunn.

“Hey Miami Heat, we heard there’s a Nunn on your team, and he’s pretty good,” Ann said in a video for the team.

The sisters also went viral after they were captured on ESPN in the virtual seat section.

When it came down to the Globetrotters drafting their picks, it was a no-brainer.

“The Harlem Globetrotters look for these type of people in their players, and they’re looking for it in their honorary picks,” Perez said. “Sister Margaret Ann and the rest of the sisters are exactly who you want to pick when it comes to that type of a description.”

For Ann, the game of basketball has always been in her blood.

“I played basketball when I was in high school, ended up getting a scholarship playing in college, then went on to coach basketball, and I just see basketball as an exciting way of helping young people grow,” Ann said. “It’s a lot of fun, and it’s good for the community to have the entertainment.”

Now that she has Harlem Globetrotter added to her basketball resume, Ann said has some shots to work on.

“Now I’m a Globetrotter, so we’ll see,” Ann said. “I’ll have to start working on my tricks I guess and my moves.”

Ann will be honored during the Globetrotters’ next game in Miami.

