Hard Rock Stadium undergoes remodeling for Super Bowl 54

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Super Bowl is just 12 days away, and the Hard Rock Stadium is getting a makeover for the big game.

7SkyForce HD flew over the stadium where the pink “SUPER BOWL LIV” sign sits over the entrance and the field has been painted with the Super Bowl and NFL 100 logos.

Fans who have season passes or are lucky enough to have bought tickets to the Super Bowl will see that the stadium won’t look the same as it has when they go to Dolphins games.

Super Bowl 54 airs live on Channel 7 on Sunday, Feb. 2.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.