Hard Rock Stadium to receive biorisk accreditation; Dolphins plan to have fans at games

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hard Rock Stadium is set to become the first public facility to earn a Global Biorisk Advisory Council STAR accreditation, as the Miami Dolphins plan to have fans attend the team’s games when the NFL season kicks off.

GBAC made the announcement on Tuesday morning. Officials with the council said the initiative will serve as the gold standard for facilities implementing cleaning, disinfecting and infectious disease prevention work practices.

When the NFL season kicks off again, the Miami Dolphins plan on having fans filling the stadium.

Fans trying to enter the venue will have to maintain social distancing guidelines by standing 6 feet apart, as well as walking through specified gates.

Once they make it past the gate, the same social distancing guidelines will be required inside of the stadium. Seating inside of the stadium will be limited to 15,000 fans. The venue can hold a maximum of over 65,000 fans without social distancing guidelines.

Fans will also be required to wear masks during games.

Tom Garfinkel, the Vice Chairman, President and CEO of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium, said in a statement, “When our fans, players and staff are able to return to Hard Rock Stadium, we want them to have peace of mind that we’re doing everything we can to create the safest and healthiest environment possible. We didn’t want to create our own standard. We wanted to be accountable to the most credible third-party standard that exists.”

Hard Rock Stadium is also working to establish and maintain a cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention program. They will also have to provide assurance that proper cleaning work practices are in place and being implemented.

The venue will be working on establishing a framework of communication for the best practices relating to cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention between fans and vendors.

The NFL plans on releasing the upcoming season’s schedule later in the week.

