Hard Rock Stadium to phase out 99.4% of single-use plastics by 2020

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hard Rock Stadium is going green.

According to Forbes, the venue will eliminate the use of single-use plastics by 2020, including for the upcoming Super Bowl.

“If we do something at the stadium and can set an example, what kind of larger impact can that have?” Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium CEO Tom Garfinkel told the outlet. “I’m fortunate enough to be in a leadership position, and I have a responsibility to lead, and I’m fortunate to have an owner (Stephen Ross) who is passionate about climate change and these initiatives.”

The move will reportedly eliminate over 2.8 million plastic items annually including cups, bottles, spoons and more, along with the plastic packaging that comes with them. Garfinkel told Forbes that Hard Rock Stadium uses about 678,000 plastic bottles and 525,000 plastic cups a year.

“On December 22nd when we host the Bengals, Hard Rock Stadium will become the first venue in the NFL to feature 20-ounce sustainable aluminum cups by Ball Corporation,” the Miami Dolphins said on Facebook.

“We have an opportunity because of the scale of what we do at the stadium to make a change,” Garfinkel told Forbes. “This isn’t a political thing, and it’s not if you drink out of a plastic bottle you’re a bad person. The volume we do here creates a lot of plastic, so if we can change that, we’re making a big difference.”

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.