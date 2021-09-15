MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Hard Rock Stadium will offer a new variety of food options for fans during the Miami Dolphins’ first home game this week.

The team gave a sneak peek on Tuesday at what spectators can expect for the Dolphins’ home opener on Sunday.

“They’ve taken it to a whole new level,” said Kevin Mitchell, the Vice President and General Manager of Center Plate. “They empowered us to bring it to a new level. For us, it’s one of the best partnerships we have in sports.”

From helping minority-owned businesses to having the first allergy-friendly kitchen in professional sports, staff at Hard Rock Stadium said they did not leave an appetite unsatisfied.

“Things are constantly evolving, and that’s what we have to do in the food industry is constantly evolve what we are,” Seed owner Herbert Coleman said.

South Florida food establishments present at the stadium include Pollo Tropical, Mojo Donuts and some of the area’s top celebrity chefs.

“It’s great. When people come here, they want the Miami experience, and we’re part of that,” Pollo Tropical Chief Marketing Officer Hope Diaz said. “They see us out in the street, and now, they’ll see us in the stadium. We will have our great food, same food they can get out at our restaurants, so we’re happy to be a part of this. We’re happy to be proud of 305.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.