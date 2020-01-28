Hard Rock Stadium serves up new dishes for Super Bowl 54

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Final preparations for Super Bowl 54 are underway at Hard Rock Stadium, and 7News took a look at the monumental effort it takes to provide food and beverages for the nation’s biggest sporting event.

From the food to the field, thousands at Hard Rock Stadium are hard at work.

“You have things going on at every level of the field,” NFL director of event operations Eric Finkelstein said. “We have over 6,000 workers that have been working consistently over the last few weeks.”

Among those workers is NFL Super Bowl field director Ed Mangan, who put in a new field, which is standard, for the big game.

“We’ve obviously gotta paint it, gotta mow it, it lives and breathes all day long,” Mangan said.

Because of the angle of the sun, the field doesn’t get enough sunlight, so they use grow lights to supplement the sunlight.

“This is the first year we’ve done with the grow lights,” Mangan said. “Luckily, they had those here for, in years past that they haven’t used in a while, but we’re able to get them back into operation.”

The field is not the only thing getting a lot of TLC.

A whole team of chefs has been cooking up some good grub for the fans.

“They’re coming here to support the efforts of our amazing onsite dynamic team,” one of the chefs said.

From concession levels to premium and club levels, there’s a little bit of everything for every palate.

As far as the game goes, there are special surprises in store for the NFL’s 100th season.

“It’s gonna be extra special in terms of added moments in the pre-game show and other things that are gonna be happening that are just gonna make the Super Bowl that much more special than it always is,” Finkelstein said.

