Hard Rock Stadium reveals COVID-19 precautions ahead of Dolphins’ home opener

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A limited number of fans will be allowed inside Hard Rock Stadium for the Miami Dolphins’ home opener, and the venue has taken multiple precautions to keep attending fans safe from COVID-19.

The Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium explained the precautions during a tour on Friday, two days before the Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills.

“Our priority was to make it safe,” Senior Vice President of Stadium Operations Todd Boyan said. “The difference with, obviously, starting from the outside in.”

Fans will see changes beginning in the venue’s parking lot, where no tailgating will be allowed, to the entry gate, where fans can enter the venue without touching any surfaces.

“You can go into the stadium without having to touch anything, so you don’t need to take anything out of your pocket,” Boyan said. “Your cellphone doesn’t need to be taken out of your pocket. You can go through a screening that’s touchless.”

Changes were also made to the stadium’s indoor club level concession stands, the restrooms and where fans sit to watch the game.

“Fans will notice that the bars will not be an area where you can hang around and loiter, in front of the bars,” Boyan said. “You have 6 feet in front of you, 6 feet behind you and to the left and the right.”

Once inside the stadium, the changes will be visible to those in attendance. Some of the seats have been covered with “seat belts,” and a limited party of people will be allowed to sit in a row. Fans will be allowed to sit in parties of two, four and six.

Only 13,000 seats will be available at the 65,000 seat capacity stadium.

For between $20 and $60, additional fans can watch the game outside the stadium in the game day theater.

Hand sanitizer stations are sprinkled throughout the venue. Those attending must wear a mask at all times, unless they are eating or drinking in their seat or a dining area table on the concourse.

The Dolphins said there are tickets available for Sunday’s game.

